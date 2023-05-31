(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s Department of Solid Waste Management’s Special Investigations Unit recently conducted investigations into two cases of illegal dumping, resulting in felony arrests and substantial fines.

In the first incident, officials discovered a man illegally dumping a boat and trailer along NW 105th Street, between NW 7th and 8th Avenue, through live-feed cameras.

Officers arrested the man and he was required to cover the expenses of towing the boat for proper disposal. He was also fined $2,510 for violating the Florida Litter Law and faces felony charges.

“Illegal dumping is an unequivocal crime, as evidenced by these two cases resulting in felony arrests,” stated Mike Fernandez, Director of DSWM. “Those involved were ultimately required to dispose of the items correctly, on top of receiving fines and facing arrest. The lesson here is to do the right thing from the outset to avoid trouble.”

In a second case, a man was captured on live video feed disposing of construction debris from a white van near NW 30th Avenue and NW 32nd Street.

Two weeks later, officers were surveilling at the same location when the white van reappeared. Two men emerged from the van and discarded a toilet.

After leaving the scene, officers initiated a traffic stop and interviewed the driver who admitted to dumping construction debris.

The man was then arrested and fined $2,510 for the first offense, and an additional $260 for the second offense. He was also obligated to clean up the debris and ensure proper disposal.

Miami-Dade residents who witness instances of illegal dumping are urged to contact 911.

