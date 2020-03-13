Miami-Dade County courts to delay face-to-face proceedings due to coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Many people in South Florida go in and out of courtrooms every day, and most are often in close quarters, which is not an ideal situation as far as the coronavirus is concerned.

With permission from the state’s Supreme Court, the Miami-Dade County court system will be delaying face-to-face proceedings and place heavy emphasis on social distancing starting Monday.

“Our overarching goal is to protect access to justice while balancing the health and public welfare of our citizens,” Bertila Soto, Chief Judge of the 11th Judicial Circuit, said. “We will conduct as many remote telephonic hearings as possible.”

A press conference was held Friday at the Metro Justice Building, where an employee working there got sick Wednesday.

A warning was issued for anyone who happened to be in courtrooms 4-7 and 2-2 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, someone at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse got tested for the coronavirus after showing possible symptoms. The results are due back on Monday.

At the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, there was some urgency in the Brown case, not necessarily because of the crime the man was accused of committing but because of what he might be carrying after coming off a cruise.

He is now under house arrest instead of in jail to avoid a potential coronavirus outbreak behind bars.

Broward County will be closing courthouses starting Monday. The main courthouse will have a few exceptions, including allowing in jurors currently serving in certain criminal cases.

Both Broward and Miami-Dade County are making adjustments that could last weeks, if not longer, during the coronavirus crisis.

“I know that we can do this, we can do this calmly, deliberately and successfully together if we’re collaborative, and we’re thoughtful about each other and our community at large,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

If you have any questions as to whether to show up for your hearing, you can call the number on the notice you received, contact your attorney, or call the office of the judge in your case.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.