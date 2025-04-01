MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners are set to take a vote on a resolution Tuesday regarding fluoride in the county’s drinking water.

The issue, sponsored by commissioner Roberto Gonzalo, is set to be brought by county commissioners to a vote at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, after the discussion was excluded from a meeting last month.

Fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral in drinking water often seen as crucial for oral health, has been added to the Miami-Dade County drinking supply for decades. It is said to strengthen enamel and prevent tooth decay.

Critics, although agreeing with the importance of fluoride, argue adding the mineral to the water supply is unnecessary.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo have both pushed for the removal.

Dr. Ladapo is set to appear at the meeting, having previously argued the consumption of fluoride is linked to early development issues in children, including lower IQs.

“We have a substantial amount of research that shows that fluoride is neurotoxic,” said Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

“It has been shown to reduce the IQ of babies, basically dumbing them down,” said Dr. Claire Stagg.

However, not everyone seems to be on board with the removal.

“My concern is you are presenting one side,” said Miami-Dade District 2 Commissioner Marlene Bastien.

Mayor Levine-Cava has said she supports the county’s fluoridation program. Whether she is willing to veto the resolution if it passes remains to be seen.

