(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners have passed a $12.9 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

The meeting adjourned just after 4 a.m. Friday.

The budget keeps property tax rates the same and does slightly raise trash and water fees.

Public transportation will not go up, something the Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposed.

The new budget takes effect Oct. 1.

