MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners have taken a stance on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East after they denounces the unprovoked conflict caused by Hamas terrorists.

During their Tuesday commission meeting, Commissioners Rene Garcia and Micky Steinberg sponsored Resolution 11A11, declaring the county’s unwavering support for Israel and condemning the unprovoked and unjustified war initiated by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

This resolution reaffirms Miami-Dade County’s stance on the international stage, standing in solidarity with Israel while denouncing acts of aggression that have escalated tensions in the region.

