MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - More travelers will soon be able to travel through Miami International Airport after Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved an expansion project for the airport.

Commissioners gave the green light to construct a new terminal that will cost over $600 million.

The terminal, dubbed Concourse K, will feature six gates, two baggage carousels and a new maintenance facility.

Officials said the new construction will create thousands of new jobs and help the airport meet passenger’s needs going into the future.

Groundbreaking is set for this summer.

Officials said the new Concourse K should be operational by spring 2029.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.