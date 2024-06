MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is celebrating the start of pride month.

County officials raised the rainbow flag over its government center located in downtown Miami.

It is the fourth year in a row that county officials have flown the flag in support of the LGBTQIA+ community.

This is another step in making Miami-Dade an inclusive and welcoming county.

