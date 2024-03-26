MIAMI (WSVN) - Construction is underway on a future track for the Metrorail that is planned to give riders more commuting options.

Miami-Dade County held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dadeland South Intermodal Station project Tuesday morning.

The station will be at the southernmost end of the rail system and it will be linked to other public transportation options, including the country’s first bus rapid transit.

The goal is to give riders more choices.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.