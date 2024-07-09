MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida leaders are working together to promote swim safety.

Miami-Dade County announced its new initiative called Zero Drownings which aims to prevent drowning deaths through education and year-round continuous lessons for those who need them most.

Children were offered free swimming lessons at a community pool in Miami.

Parents like Barbara Sylverain said this initiative is important not just for the kids but parents who may not know how to swim too.

“I don’t know how to swim and she’s in the middle of the water, that would be a big trouble because, you know, I don’t know how to swim,” she said. “But she knows some technique, so it’s less and she might be able to save herself.”

The goal is to develop, operate and fund a long-term program coordinating lessons for thousands of children yearly.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between 1 and 9-years-old in Miami-Dade.

