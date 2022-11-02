MIAMI (WSVN) - Metromover may be adding a new stop in the future.

Miami-Dade County announced plans for a one-seat ride solution for the Beach Corridor and Baylink.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced plans for residents to have an option of a one-seat ride from Miami to Miami Beach.

The expansion of the Metromover will make Miami-Dade transit more efficient and less costly to residents.

“A real transit alternative that will reduce traffic, get people out of their cars and get them where they need to go,” said Cava.

Construction of the monorail is predicted to start in 2025 with operations starting in 2029.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.