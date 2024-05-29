NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal services responded to an apartment after receiving a disturbing video showing a man abusing a dog.

7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade County Animal Service van outside an apartment building located at Northeast 125th Street and Third Avenue in North Miami on Tuesday.

In the same building, a video posted by Only in Dade’s Instagram account, shows a man on his patio violently poking a caged dog with a mop stick. The man continues by punching the dog inside the residence.

Marcela and Marcos Salomon live in the same building where the abuse took place and now don’t feel safe living among someone capable of hurting an animal.

“If anyone is capable to hurt an innocent animal that can’t defend itself, he’s not a good person either. So it’s dangerous to be his neighbor,” said Marcela Salomon.

Marcela and Marcos Salomon said they didn’t even want to see the video showing the disturbing abuse.

“He needs some help, some mental help,” said Marcela.

“There’s no excuse to do that to an animal — an innocent animal,” said Marcos.

On Sunday, Only in Dade posted another video on their Instagram account showing another man in South Miami-Dade holding a dog by its collar and slapping it multiple times with such force, that could be heard.

Miami-Dade Animal Services released a statement stating they are aware of the video and giving information on how the public can properly report animal abuse.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services is aware of the new video showing an individual poking a pet who is locked in a cage on the balcony and has sent an animal welfare office to investigate. Animal Services is dedicated to protecting our community’s animals and holding perpetrators of animal abuse accountable to the fullest extent of the law. But to do so, we need the community’s help. If you see animal cruelty happening please call 911 immediately. If you can safely get evidence such as a video please do so and be ready to provide it to Police (911) and/or Animal Services (311). Authorities will need to see the animal as soon as possible to accurately assess and document the nature of the injuries. Please note that in order to press charges or use a video in a court of law, the person who witnessed or recorded the incident will need to provide a witness affidavit authenticating the video and also may need to testify. We must always remain vigilant, immediately report animal cruelty, and be the voice for our community’s animals. Together we can stop animal abuse. Miami-Dade Animal Services

