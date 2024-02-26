MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Corrections Corporal is facing charges of domestic battery after, police said, he assaulted his wife during an argument about their son.

According to officials, the incident happened Sunday afternoon in Miami.

Phillip Roundtree, 36, allegedly, punched, strangled, spat on, broke a candle holder on, and slammed his wife’s head against a wall.

The attack allegedly stemmed from an argument Roundtree had with his wife over a son the two have together.

Roundtree is currently in custody at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

