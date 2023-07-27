SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department paid tribute to one of their fallen K-9 officers Gideon at Tropical Park.

Attendees bid a final farewell to Gideon at a ceremony held in the park’s Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, Wednesday.

Gideon, a Labrador retriever born in Colombia, passed away due to an illness back on June 4. He was 9 years old.

After training, Gideon was paired with Corrections Officer Karlos Ramos in 2016.

Over the course of Gideon’s career, he and Ramos had well over 2,900 training hours, with nearly 120,000 career sniffs, lending a paw to protect the community.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.