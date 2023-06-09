MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department announced the loss of K-9 Officer Gideon. After battling health issues since March, K-9 Officer Gideon tragically succumbed to his illness on June 4, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered.

Born on October 10, 2014, in Colombia, K-9 Officer Gideon was a Labrador Retriever. In 2016, after completing Canine Detection Handler School, he was partnered with Officer Karlos Ramos. Together, they worked the afternoon shift, diligently protecting the community and the facilities. K-9 Officer Gideon played a vital role in contraband and perimeter searches, ensuring institutional safety and security.

MDCRD said Officer Ramos and K-9 Officer Gideon formed an immediate and strong bond. Their mutual trust, coupled with Gideon’s exceptional tracking ability, led to numerous successful narcotics detections early in their partnership. According to the department, K-9 Officer Gideon was a familiar presence at the Internal Affairs Unit, often engaging in joyful play with his closest friends, K-9 Officer Tank and K-9 Officer Lana.

When he wasn’t on duty, K-9 Officer Gideon lived his life like any other dog.

“:When he wasn’t on patrol, he loved playing frisbee and playing fetch,” Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department said in a news release. “He also enjoyed bath time, followed by a blow dry, and you could always count on Gideon to perform a little dance when you told him he looked handsome.”

Reflecting on their time together, Officer Ramos shared his fondest memories of K-9 Officer Gideon.

“I would sometimes leave the center hatch door open for him, to let him be by my side while I drove. Every time I stepped out to take care of something, he would sneak to the driver’s seat and wait for me,” Officer Ramos said. “He would immediately jump back as soon as he would see me. How I knew he was in the front seat is because my steering wheel would be all wet from his drool. He was a gentle giant, full of love. He loved going to work. He always remembered where to find the officers that gave him treats and played with him.”

The name Gideon has biblical origins, meaning “Mighty Warrior,” a fitting description for K-9 Officer Gideon’s impact. Director James Reyes stated, “Gideon is remembered for his intelligence, commitment to the job, and personality. He is also remembered for his numerous contributions to public safety made while performing his duties.”

Throughout his career, K-9 Officer Gideon and Officer Ramos accumulated over 2,900 training hours and conducted nearly 120,000 sniffs. One of K-9 Officer Gideon’s favorite aspects of the job was interacting with children during demonstrations held at various organizations and schools.

