NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The building manager for a Miami-Dade condominium association was arrested Thursday on multiple felony charges tied to an alleged kickback scheme, authorities said.

Maria Delcarmen Alvarez-Concepcion, 57, faces charges of organized fraud, grand theft and solicitation of kickbacks following an investigation by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office. Authorities allege she received $20,910 in illicit payments.

Alvarez-Concepcion, a Florida-licensed community association manager for the Greynolds Park Club Condominium Association, is accused of violating her fiduciary duty to unit owners. The investigation began Feb. 12, 2026, after reports of mismanagement of association funds and a lack of transparency.

According to investigators, a board member raised concerns after a vendor reported that Alvarez-Concepcion had been soliciting and accepting kickbacks through cash and Zelle payments. The vendor later provided a sworn statement to detectives, saying they paid her about $19,910 in unauthorized kickbacks between March 7 and Dec. 5, 2025, which were concealed from the association’s board.

Authorities said Alvarez-Concepcion accepted an additional $1,000 in payments between Feb. 18 and March 19, 2026, bringing the total to $20,910.

She was taken into custody at about 3:10 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the condominium. Alvarez-Concepcion is being held on $10,000 bonds.

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