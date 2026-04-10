MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade condominium association manager was arrested after investigators said she forced a contracted vendor to pay thousands of dollars in kickbacks to keep his business at a local condo complex.

Maria Del Alvarez-Concepcion, 57, faces charges of kickbacks and solicitation, organized scheme to defraud and second-degree grand theft, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a tip led detectives to discover that Alvarez-Concepcion, who served as community association manager at the Greynolds Park Club Condominium, was requiring a vendor to pay her kickbacks in exchange for continued work at the property.

To avoid losing the business, the vendor paid her approximately $21,000 in cash and through cell phone bank transfers, according to the MDSO.

In a press release, Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said the arrest reflects the agency’s commitment to holding accountable those who exploit positions of trust.

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