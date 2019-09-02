Miami-Dade community collects donations for Dorian-ravaged Bahamas

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hurricane relief efforts are currently underway at the Smile Trust to collect donations and supplies to send to the Bahamas, which has been devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Valencia Gunder, director of the Smile Trust, speaking at their community emergency operations center at 5120 NW 24th Ave. , said that they are asking for the following:

Non-perishable foods

Baby items (diapers, wipes, formula, etc.)

Hygiene products

Feminine hygiene products

Water

Chainsaws

Tents

Shovels

First-Aid kits

Medical supplies

The Smile Trust asked that people do not donate any clothing.

Gunder said that they’ll try to ship the supplies to the Bahamas by next Monday or Tuesday to give the Bahamian government time to assess the damage wrought by Dorian.

Gunder also gave a message about giving to the Bahamas during this difficult time.

“Just imagine it’s your family, it’s your loved ones and your friends in that situation and they lost everything, so give from that place,” Gunder said. “Make sure you give smartly, so if it’s something you wouldn’t use for your family, you don’t wanna send to them. You know, give from a happy place, a place of love, and continue to take care of yourself while you’re helping others.”

If you wish to donate money to the Bahamas, visit the Smile Trust’s website at mthsmile.com.

Besides the community emergency operations center of the Smile Trust, you can also drop off donations and supplies at the following locations:

Greater St. Paul AME Church: 3680 Thomas Ave.

Christ Episcopal Church: 3475 William Ave.

Fire Station 1: 144 NE Fifth St.

Fire Station 2: 1901 N. Miami Ave.

Fire Station 3: 1103 NW Seventh St.

Fire Station 4: 1105 SW Second Ave.

Fire Station 5: 1200 NW 20th St.

Fire Station 6: 701 NW 36th St.

Fire Station 7: 314 Beacom Blvd.

Fire Station 8: 2975 Oak Ave.

Fire Station 9: 69 NE 62nd St.

Fire Station 10: 4101 NW Seventh St.

Fire Station 11: 5920 West Flagler St.

Fire Station 12: 1455 NW 46th St.

Fire Station 13: 185 NE 82nd Terrace

Fire Station 14: 2119 S 19th St.

—

