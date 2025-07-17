MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners voted to replace the trash incinerator that burned down in 2023 with a waste-to-energy facility, though the larger questuions of where to put it remains.

Wednesday’s vote comes after two years of delays as to what to do with two million tons of trash.

Residents have voiced environmental concerns to commissioners during this time.

“We need to do everything in our power to save the planet,” said a resident.

“If we move forward with this new incinerator, we would be killing our resident,” said another resident.

But on Wednesday, commissioners arrived at an answer.

“Today was simply one step in that direction, and it’s long overdue, in my opinion,” said Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins.

No site has been selected, but at least 40% of the trash will have to be recycled or composed, not burned.

“It will be at least hald a mile from residents of anywhere in Miami-Dade County,” said Commissioner Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez. “I think it’s a victory for the residents iof Miami-Dade County, not just District 12, because whatever new facility we build will not be near residents.”

Several possible sites to replace the incinerator that burned down in Doral in 2023 included Medley, the former Opa-locka West Airport near the Florida Everglades and Miramar border, and the existing Doral location

Elected officials pushed back.

“To propose an incinerator to be built right on our border is not only wrong; it’s simply unjust,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne M. Messam.

“I would not like to see this incinerator be built near any community,” said Doral Vice Mayor Maureen Porras.

Residents also expressed their concerns that an incinerator so close to their homes could be a potential threat to their health

“It’s an old technology. It does not set us up for the right path in the future,” said Miami-Dade resident Marcelo Balladares. “I think we can just look back in the history with the two incinerators we’ve had in Miami-Dade, with the Doral incinerator from two years ago having burnt down over the course of three weeks. We still don’t know the full extent of damage that’s done to the surrounding community in Doral and thr wider Miami-Dade County area, and then looking even further back, with Old Smokey in the West Grove community.”

Gina Romero, who still lives in Doral, said the 2023 incident was a nightmare.

“All the people were suffering,” she said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava suggested to keep shipping trash out of our county.

“I believe that the technology today, from waste to energy, is environmentally sound,” she said.

But Commissioner Rene Garcia said it was a waste of our dollars.

“Pick a site once and for all. Right now, we’re spending $6 million monthly to have our garbage shipped out of the county to a little landfill,” he said.

Two possible site that will be considered are located west of Okeechobee Road. Commissioners are set to discuss the matter in 90 days.

