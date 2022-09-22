MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners are to take a vote on a plan that could affect the Everglades.

A zoning board meeting is set to take place at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday where officials would have to decide where to move the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) line; a change that has not been touched since 2013.

The UDB is a border that was put in place in 1983 to limit where developers can build as it is designed to protect the Everglades and the county’s dwindling farmland.

Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins compared the proposed expansion to another part of the county in the last zoning meeting that took place on May 19.

“Key Biscayne is 798 acres, just four acres larger than the land that is in question here,” she said.

Environmental activists argued that expanding the boundary would create more urban sprawl or rather, the rapid expansion of the geographic extent of cities and towns, at the expense of the Everglades.

“I understand the need for jobs but this is the wrong location,” said one member of the community.

“These 800 acres are outside the UDB for a reason, and an industrial complex will decimate any chance of restoring this area,” said an opponent of the line expansion project.

Developers needed nine votes to approve the expansion of the UDB, but they were only able to secure seven votes at a commissioner meeting.

Five commissioners voted against the project to extend the boundary line.

“Nobody made the motion to approve this application today because they don’t have the nine [votes] at least as we stand here today,” said Cohen Higgins after the last zoning meeting.

A new vote will be required to move the borderline as former Miami-Dade commissioner Joe Martinez was suspended on Tuesday.

According to The Home Rule Amendment and Charter of Miami-Dade, “…any decision to include any additional land within the Urban Development Boundary of the County’s Comprehensive Development Master Plan shall require a two-thirds vote of the Board of County Commissioners then in office.”

County lawyers calculated that this move now needs eight votes instead of nine.

Many commissioners can block the move to expand the same way they did in the previous meeting.

“Sustainable economic development for South Dade and for our entire county must be built on a foundation of protecting our environment,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

If Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints a new commissioner before the meeting begins then that newly appointed person will be able to vote.

