(WSVN) - Miami-Dade commissioners are scheduled to vote on two resolutions to change the Urban Development Boundary.

Commission Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz proposed the idea and is set to be evaluated on Tuesday.

The boundary was established nearly 40 years ago to limit the county’s westward expansion.

If the proposal is passed, developers would be allowed to build property on sensitive land.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.