MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners have opted to postpone a final vote on a proposal that would turn 800 acres of farmland in South Miami-Dade into an industrial park.

Thursday’s outcome came after an hours-long meeting where commissioners discussed the proposed expansion of the Urban Development Boundary or UDB.

Commissioners also listened to hundreds of people who had an opportunity to express their views in support and in opposition of expanding the development zone.

“We need opportunities to feed our families,” said a supporter.

“I’m here to ask you to deny this proposal,” said an opponent.

“This could be a transformational project for the South Miami-Dade County area,” said another supporter.

Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins compared the proposed expansion to another part of the county.

“Key Biscayne is 798 acres, just four acres larger than the land that is in question here,” she said.

Back in 2021, commissioners gave preliminary approval for the industrial park, called the South Dade Logistics and Technology District, which would have warehouses, a hotel, and a shopping center. It promises over 11,000 jobs on 800 acres of farmland south of the Florida Turnpike.

Opponents of the proposal have objected to the location of the industrial park: between Southwest 107th and 122nd avenues and north of Southwest 268th Street.”

“I understand the need for jobs, but this is the wrong location,” said an opponent.

Commissioner Joe Martinez pointed out the discussion on this matter has been ongoing.

“We’ve been here so many times about the UDB,” he said.

The UDB is the line that was put in place in 1983 to limit where developers can build. It is designed to protect the Everglades and the county’s dwindling farmland.

Opponents made sure to voice their concerns on the impact that the industrial park would have on the environment.

“These 800 acres are outside the UDB for a reason, and an industrial complex will decimate any chance of restoring this area,” he said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also weighed in on the proposal.

“By denying this application, we are guaranteeing the necessary land to continue with the critical Everglades restoration,” she said.

But supporters indicated the complex would bring in jobs.

“I want us to have clean water, fresh air, so I’m on both sides,” said attendee Linda Roberts. “You got to put food on the table, you know? You got to go to work, you got to have transportation to get to work.”

Levine Cava, meanwhile, said development cannot come at the cost of the environment.

“Sustainable economic development for South Dade and for our entire county must be built on a foundation of protecting our environment,” she said.

Ultimately, commissioners decided to table their final vote. It is now scheduled for June 1.

