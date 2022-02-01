MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County leaders marked the service and accomplishments of outgoing Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho by giving him his own day.

The special moment took place during Tuesday’s Miami-Dade County Commission meeting.

Carvalho, 57, was also handed a key to the county.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you for your words. I’ve educated some of your children. I actually signed their diploma,” he said. “I am proud of that, and now it is time to elevate the dignity, the humanity and the potential of the kids in Los Angeles.”

Carvalho has been M-DCPS superintendent for 14 years. His final day on the job is Thursday.

He is set to take the reins of the second largest school district in the nation: the Los Angeles Unified School District.

