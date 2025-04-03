(WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Commission passing an ordinance to hit the brakes on scalpers that were making appointments at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Commissioners passed an ordinance that makes it illegal to book an appointment at the DMV and then sell it to another person.

The ordinance is meant to prevent people from booking multiple appointments and will alleviate wait times at DMV offices.

Drivers have complained about long lines at the DMV and paying for services that were normally free.

Any violators of the ordinance could face fines up to $500.

