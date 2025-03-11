MIAMI (WSVN) - The nationwide debate on fluoride in the water system has made its way to Miami-Dade as county commissioners held a meeting on whether to remove it from the public water supply.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez led the charge on the topic Tuesday.

“What we’re here for is to listen to the experts on the most up-to-date science regarding fluoride and its benefits or risks to the health of our residents,” said Gonzalez.

Fluoride has been added to the water system in Miami-Dade County since at least 1958, and it is supposed to help prevent tooth decay. However, some recent studies find that it may harm children.

Among those speaking on the topic included Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. He pondered whether it should continue being added to the water system.

“It definitely strengthens teeth enamel. The debate here is whether it should be added to your water,” said Ladapo.

He said there is a wealth of evidence showing babies and pregnant women are most at risk if they consume fluoride water.

“We have a substantial amount of research that shows that fluoride is neurotoxic,” said Ladapo.

The panel of speakers also presented studies that appeared in a 2024 National Toxicology Program Report.

“And of those 72 (studies on fluoride and IQ), 64 found that fluoride was associated with lower child IQ,” said University of Florida professor Dr. Ashley J. Malin.

“It has been shown to reduce the IQ in babies, basically dumbing them down,” said Dr. Claire Stagg.

However, some commissioners listening during the meeting seemed skeptical of the arguments being made.

“I’ll tell you this, I’m in government, but I don’t trust government,” said county commissioner Keon Hardemon.

“My concerns are that you are presenting one side,” said county commissioner Marleine Bastien.

Another commissioner, about an hour into the meeting, tried to move on to other matters.

“It would be nice to move on to actual business of the county,” said county commissioner Eileen Higgins.

But Gonzalez, the committee’s chairman, did not want to do that.

“Absolutely. Commissioner Higgins, when you have a committee and you are chairing it, you will be able to make that decision,” he said.

The meeting wrapped up with no decision on how to move forward on the matter.

The issue of fluoride in the water may end up in the state’s hands anyway as the Florida farm bill is making its way through the legislature. If passed, it would ban fluoridation in public water systems.

A State Senate committee is currently reviewing that farm bill.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.