MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners on Wednesday decided to defer a vote to renew a lease extension for a proposed “Miami Wilds” theme park on Zoo Miami property.

Commissioners will meet again on Sept. 19 to discuss the lease renewal.

During the the first 20 minutes of the meeting, tensions ran high as one man was escorted out of the building.

“Yelling, sending mean emails, being rude and commenting social media, it will not get my vote,” said Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert III.

Several speakers weighed in on the proposed water park.

“You’re throwing away Miami’s history for the fleeting joy of a water slide and we will remember,” said a speaker.

“And this is the largest population, absolute largest population of Florida bonneted bats about anywhere else that need this space,” said a speaker

Opinions on the proposed theme park have been mixed with environmental groups concerned that the development will threaten endangered wildlife, while developers insist that won’t happen.

“There are multiple tree islands and it’s a grassy area,” said a speaker. “It is not just a parking lot. This is vital open space that the endangered bat utilizes.”

Ron Magill, who is usually the face of the zoo, put that aside for his passion.

“We as county employees at the zoo have been told we’re forbidden from speaking about this project, from expressing our opinions,” said Ron Magill, animal expert and Communication Director with Zoo Miami. “So I had to take the day off, have you come to my home to speak about this because I am passionate about this? I don’t care if I lose my job over this, I’d rather lose my job than my credibility as a conservationist.”

To ease concerns, developers pointed out that the proposed site for the water park will not affect any wildlife protected areas.

“There’s not one square inch of Pine Rockland that is being impacted by this project today or any time in the future,” said Paul Lambert, Miami Wilds partner. “Every square inch of this project — of the Miami Wilds project, is being developed in paved parking area.”

The opposing views among conservationists and developers come amidst a legal challenge.

Conversationalists filed a lawsuit, alleging that in last year’s lease between Miami-Dade and the developer, they weren’t in line with the original referendum that was passed by voters in 2006. The vote allowed for development on “Metro Zoo property that is not environmentally sensitive and is outside of the animal attractions.”

Lambert spoke with 7News and said that the deferral did not matter and he looks forward to answering any comments, questions and concerns during the next meeting.

