MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents and officials are pushing Miami-Dade County leaders to make a decision as they discuss plans to build a new incinerator near Miramar.

They were seen protesting the incinerator in a commission meeting Wednesday afternoon, where it was announced the decision will be deferred until July 16th.

Miramar residents and officials have long voiced their reservations, citing concerns about the safety and environmental risks that building the incinerator on county lines poses.

After a fire destroyed the county’s old plant in Doral back in 2023, commissioners have mulled over replacing the incinerator on the same site as the old one until President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, met with officials and criticized the plan.

City leaders believe a more eco-friendly option would be healthier for the community, preferably something with zero waste.

“We’ve seen the impact that it’s had on communities,” said Doral Vice Mayor Maureen Porras. “Especially two years ago, when the incinerator burned up and our community suffered a lot. So, we are making sure we are here representing like we have been for the past two years. Making sure the county considers the health and well-being of our community.”

Officials are hoping to take a thorough look at every possible option.

After the 120-day deadline, there is an insurance qualification that must be met.

