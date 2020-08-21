Miami-Dade commissioner, South Florida PBA take part in blood drive

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz joined local police officers in lending a helping hand in the fight against COVID-19 by taking part in a blood drive.

7News cameras captured Diaz donating blood at the event that was held Friday at the headquarters of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association in Doral.

The commissioner teamed up with the PBA and Miami-Dade Police for the blood drive, hosted by OneBlood.

South Florida PBA President Steadman Stahl said it is crucial for those to come out and donate in order to combat the virus.

“The number one killer right now for police officers across this country right now is COVID-19. It’s terrible, so we’re doing a blood drive here,” he said. “The only way we’re gonna start finding if people have the plasma, which has become the most crucial item that we’re looking for right now, is by donating blood.”

For more information about OneBlood, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.