MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County commissioner is expected to face corruption charges, and prosecutors said it has to do with work he has done as a private citizen.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez is defending his name after accusations of illegal behavior.

A statement released Monday, on his behalf, states: “… for now, Commissioner Martinez makes clear that he is innocent of any wrongdoing and intends to aggressively work to clear his name.”

Florida State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has made it known that she is serious about moving forward with charges against him.

She has not only sent out a press release about it but she tweeted it as well, making it very clear she plans to announce, “… the filing of criminal charges against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez.”

According to Martinez’s camp, the state attorney instructed the commissioner to surrender this week for what the commissioner’s people call, “… false allegations arising from his private practice work as a consultant, when he was a private citizen and not an elected official.”

Martinez’s people think the timing is questionable for an investigation that’s lasted five years, writing in part, “… so the timing of the allegations that do not involve Commissioner Martinez’s time in public office raise questions of a political impact when he is considered the frontrunner for the newly created sheriff of Miami-Dade County.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava didn’t have much to say on Monday regarding the state attorney’s announcement of future charges.

“Public trust in government is essential to our democracy, and of course, we don’t know anything more about the details right now,” she said. “Once we know, we’ll be in a position to respond, and right now I have nothing further to say.”

In a statement, the President of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association said, “We cannot confirm whether there is an investigation or pending charges by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office involving Commissioner Joe Martinez, and therefore suggest that you direct your inquiries to the SAO.”

​More information regarding the charges Martinez will be facing will be released on Tuesday.

