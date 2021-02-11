Miami-Dade Commissioner Regalado tests positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

County officials said on Thursday that Regalado contracted the virus after being exposed to it by one of her children.

The county said that, despite having the virus, she is asymptomatic and in good health.

The commissioner and other staff were potentially exposed during a committee meeting on Tuesday. They will be following the 10-day isolation protocol until they are given the all clear.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.