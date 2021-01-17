Miami-Dade commissioner hosts vaccine drive in partnership with local church

Related Food Distribution

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne McGhee teamed up with a local church to put on a COVID-19 vaccination event for hundreds of seniors.

The commissioner hosted a vaccine drive on Sunday in partnership with Second Baptist Church in Southwest Miami-Dade that provided shots for 500 pre-registered residents 65 and older.

“I’m so happy about this,” said Teresa Brock,.

“I just feel good about it,” said a woman.

​”They haven’t been forgotten,” said McGhee. “We’re going to fight for what’s ours, and we’re going to make sure that their day in getting the vaccine is here.”

With the statewide shortage and appointments quickly filling up, some of the seniors who waited inside their vehicles said the event comes as a relief.

“You don’t know how many times I kept going in and going in and seeing that, unfortunately, everything is filled,” said Brock.

With the high volume of vaccine needs not meeting the demand, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she and Commission Chair Audrey Edmonson were forced to send a letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis requesting more doses.

“We’re telling the governor we want three times or four times the amount of vaccine that we’re getting,” Levine Cava said Friday.

But until those needs are met, seniors who took part in Sunday’s vaccine drive said they’re thankful this site was able to give them a dose of hope.

“We both have underlying conditions, especially her. She’s had a stroke and stuff, so I’m just so happy that they’re seeing fit to take care of us,” said Brock.

“I feel that more people could come out and get it, so they can be safe and protect themselves and others as well,” said a woman.

Those who received their first shot at the event will be automatically placed on a list for their second dose without having to register again.

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

