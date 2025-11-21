NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thanksgiving meals came ahead of schedule in Northwest Miami-Dade, thanks to an annual event held for residents.

Commissioner Marleine Bastien held an annual turkey giveaway at the Arcola Lakes Senior Center on Thursday morning, giving turkeys and other holiday staples to residents.

The event ensured that those in need could have a festive holiday meal.



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.