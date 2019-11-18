Miami-Dade commissioner, Dolphins hold turkey giveaway at Mater Academy Elementary

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County commissioner teamed up with the Miami Dolphins to host a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Hialeah Gardens, Monday.

Jose “Pepe” Diaz and several Dolphins players gave Thanksgiving turkeys to students in need at Mater Academy Elementary School.

“My office has been doing this for 17 years now,” Diaz said, “so it’s a great thing, and this giving back to some people that really need this help, especially during these times that it’s so expensive to stay offloaded and get the right gifts and things that are needed.”

The commissioner shared the importance of community and giving thanks with the elementary school students.

The kids also had the opportunity to meet and take pictures with former Dolphins players and cheerleaders.

