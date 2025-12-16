MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade commissioners heard from companies bidding to build a multibillion-dollar waste management site. Still, with no set location, a final decision has been difficult and was delayed on Tuesday.

The Miami-Dade County Commission heard two proposals to build a new incinerator during Tuesday’s meeting, three years after flames destroyed one in Doral.

“I’d like to hear from the two proposers today,” Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Anthony Rodriguez said.

One came from Florida Power & Light, and the other from FCC Environmental Services.

“The opportunity to partner with Miami-Dade County on an innovative waste energy solution,” said an FPL representative.

“We are honored to share our vision of a sustainable solid waste campus,” said an FCC representative.

However, commissioners were not ready to decide because they said they didn’t have all the information on the cost to build and maintain the site.

The delay is also partially due to the board not yet selecting a site for the proposed waste site.

“We haven’t settled on even a location,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins

“We cannot decide with a range that has such an enormous gap,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

Residents have also spoken out against the plan for economic and environmental reasons.

“There are so many better ways we could be handling our waste management,” said one resident.

“I see a commission that was very intent of keeping the cost per resident stayed below $700, and I look as soon as the next election is completed, that fee is going to jump way up,” said another resident.

Commissioners ultimately voted in favor of a motion to delay the decision, to see if FPL and FCC could team up on a single proposal.

The new deadline for determining whether both companies can work together on a single proposal is January 21.

