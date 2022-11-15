MIAMI (WSVN) - A big move in a boundary battle where Miami-Dade Commissioners are taking on the mayor. This has lasted for months, which will mostly likely continue with possibility of appeals.

In an 8-3 vote, the Miami-Dade Commission overturned Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s veto on a green light to build an industrial park in South Dade, Tuesday morning.

The project is south of the Florida Turnpike and north of Southwest 268th Street.

With it, the county will move the Urban Development Boundary, which was created to restrict development to protect wetlands and farmlands.

The project was first presented in May, which did not have enough votes, but eventually, developers added concessions that included purchasing additional wetlands and donating them to the county.

“Most essentially, under our planning rules, there’s absolutely no need,” Levine Cava said. “So apart from all of the damage and the risk that is created by this wrong decision, we have guidance for planning and it says we need need to even move the UBD, and in this case, no need was established, there was no plans submitted with what would actually happen. We fully expect that this is land speculation, and unfortunately it really creates a very difficult problem for our important Everglades restoration needs and protection of bay.”

The developers behind the project released a statement that reads in part “In addition to being great for the economy, the district will also deliver environmental benefits to the area by cleaning up it’s contaminated site, ensuring it will no longer contribute to the pollution of Biscayne Bay, and donating over 600 acres of sensitive environmental land to Miami-Dade County for preservation.”

There have been discussions from community groups and environmentalists about a possible appeal that’s yet to be seen.

