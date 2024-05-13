MIAMI (WSVN) - Ahead of hosting the FIFA World Cup, the Miami-Dade County Commission is set to manage crucial budget disbursements in a meeting on Monday, as the city prepares for important financial commitments.

Miami is expected to invest up to $46 million in cash subsidies to cover various government services including police, paramedics, and other essential services. This expenditure is set for a final vote at Monday’s meeting.

The funding will support the city during the World Cup, scheduled to host seven matches at the Hard Rock Stadium from June 15 to July 18, 2026, containing nearly a month of international soccer festivities.

The commission’s decision will finalize the financial strategies Miami will deploy to manage the influx of visitors and the global spotlight during one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.

