MIAMI (WSVN) - Two controversial items are up for discussion at the Miami-Dade County commission meeting on Wednesday.

The first is whether to ban the use of plastic and Styrofoam at county-owned buildings and like Miami International Airport, Port Miami, parks, and offices.

Instead, they would sell aluminum bottles or cans and use compostable plates.

The resolution marks the latest chapter in the long battle between the state and local government over attempts to ban single-use plastics.

In 2018, state legislatures passed a law that restricts the rights of local government to regulate plastics, but several local governments from Surfside to Palm Beach passed those plastic bans anyway.

Secondly, the commissioners may also vote on whether to accept Miami Beach’s new proposal to contribute 10 million dollars for Miami Dade county’s homelessness services.

In late October and in the middle of early voting the City of Miami Beach voted to rescind an item from the ballot. One that would’ve authorized a 1% food and beverage tax and generate $10 million to support homeless and domestic centers.

In response, Miami-Dade County fined the city $10 million, ultimately the city decided to fork up the money from a tourist tax instead of placing the burden on small business owners.

However, the proposal needs to be reviewed by the Miami-Dade commissioners during Wednesday’s meeting.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.