MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade leaders paid a special tribute to a local World War II veteran.

The Miami-Dade County Commission on Tuesday recognized 100-year-old Gerard G. Moss.

The retired British Army sergeant was recognized for his dedicated service in pursuit of peace and freedom during the global conflict.

“I’m just happy to be here. It’s a wonderful experience,” he said.

Moss also spoke out about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the overall unrest in the region.

“Every day I think about these poor people in Russia and Ukraine that are fighting. It’s incredible that they’re doing this,” he said. “I lived through World War II, and I don’t want to see another world war.”

Moss was an engineer who volunteered for the British Army after being released from the Nazis’ Dachau concentration camp. He retired in 1946 and moved to Miami-Dade County, where he spent decades working as a certified public accountant.

