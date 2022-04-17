MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida leaders and local organizations are stepping up to help with the Ukrainian refugee crisis, and that includes traveling to Eastern Europe to take a firsthand look at the current situation.

Saturday afternoon, Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz landed at Miami International Airport after returning from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

“To see them coming out personally, and,” he said as his voice trailed off.

The commissioner became too emotional to find the words.

“It is very hard. They try to carry their pets with them because they’re like a family member,” he said.

Leaders with the Humane Society of Broward County also returned to South Florida on Saturday, after they spent the last week caring for the pets lucky enough to make it across the border alive.

Poland has welcomed over three million Ukrainian refugees and their pets since the battle against Russia began.

Racheal Krieger with the Humane Society said several of the animals were in poor shape.

“A lot of dehydration, pets who hadn’t eaten or drank in a long time, especially if they’ve walked from some of the Eastern regions of Ukraine,” she said. “The owners, they have nothing at the moment, and because they’re fleeing — they’re doing their best, but they weren’t able to offer any of those things to their pets that they love so much.”

Diaz shared pictures showing families sprawled out on cots and people lining up for coats, blankets — anything to help them stay warm.

The commissioner also snapped a picture of people trying to charge their cellphones and laptops. He said it’s a subtle reminder that the people who’ve had their life uprooted by wartime aggression are just like us.

“These people are just like us. That could happen here; it could happen anywhere, so all I can say is, we need to help them,” he said.

Diaz spent several days with the South Florida nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission. The organization is leading a boots-on-the-ground relief effort with a warehouse set up near Poland’s border to connect refugees with the items they’ll need.

Diaz had a message for fellow South Floridians: please give.

“It’s going to make a difference for a lot of people, and it’s not over yet,” he said.

It’s a message that was echoed by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“We all need to open our hearts and our pocketbooks,” she said.

The mayor said she’s hopeful that county commissioners will approve a measure that will allow county employees to donate their leave time as a voluntary effort to raise money for the people of Ukraine.

“Should they choose, this is a voluntary effort on their part, but it has the potential to raise some significant dollars for the relief effort,” she said. “Also, I’ve been in touch with the White House to reassure them that, should refugees come here, we will welcome them with open arms.”

