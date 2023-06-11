MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County officials hosted a generous giveaway in Miami Gardens for local college-bound students.

Cars lined up outside the office of Miami-Dade Commision Chairman Oliver Gilbert III on Saturday morning.

Gilbert provided laptops to students from four schools who will be starting their higher education.

In total, 200 laptops were given away, eliminating one costly but essential item for college courses.

This is the 15th year that Gilbert hosts the laptop giveaway. It began when he was mayor of Miami Gardens.

