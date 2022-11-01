MIAMI (WSVN) - After months of delays and haggling, Miami-Dade commissioners have voted to set a new boundary in part of Miami-Dade.

They voted in favor of moving the Urban Development Boundary near Homestead.

The move allows developers to convert hundreds of acres of farmland into a warehouse complex.

Proponents said the project will create jobs.

Critics worry about the impact on the environment.

“Moving the UDB to out up a concrete warehouse goes against smart growth policies and eliminates the buffer needed to restore the natural flow of water,” said a speaker at a commission meeting ahead of the vote.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she is disappointed with the vote.

“We are doubling down on past mistakes,” she said in a statement, “increasing the risk of flooding for residents in South Dade, stifling our vital agricultural economy, and threatening the health of Biscayne Bay and the Everglades.”

