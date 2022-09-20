MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College revealed some new technological advancements.

The college opened its artificial intelligence center at its North Campus, Tuesday morning.

The 13,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility will host the first undergraduate degree in applied AI in Florida.

It will also offer interdisciplinary courses and upskilling opportunities in AI.

