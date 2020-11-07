Miami Dade College suspends classes for Sunday and Monday ahead of Eta

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dade College has suspended all classes and operations for Sunday and Monday, Nov. 9, due to Tropical Storm Eta.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, officials said online classes will also be suspended Sunday and Monday.

MDC is suspending all classes and all College operations beginning Sunday morning through Monday evening. Additional updates will be communicated online, social media, email, and our hotlines. Please remain vigilant and stay safe, Sharks. #BeMDC #Eta pic.twitter.com/1pZdQq36OA — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) November 7, 2020

Officials said MDC leadership and emergency management teams “will reconvene Monday afternoon to assess impacts and communicate the status of classes and operations for Tuesday.”

The announcement comes hours after the National Hurricane Center issued a Hurricane Watch for Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect across the region, including Palm Beach County.

For more information, call the MDC Hotline at 305-237-7500 or click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.