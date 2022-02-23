MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Dade College will be expanding their educational tech programs after organizations donated a total of $15 million to the college.

MDC officials announced Wednesday afternoon that organizations such as John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, City of Miami and the Miami Downtown Development Authority made some large investments to the school.

The funds will help the college launch a new program called MDC Tech, which will help support the development of the local talent pipeline in emerging technologies and the global innovation economy, along with programs that help apply the study of artificial intelligence, data analytics and related emerging technologies.

The investment of $15 million is made up of a grant by Knight Foundation of $7 million, a contribution for Miami-Dade County of $5 million, $2 million from the City of Miami and $1 million from the Miami DDA.

