MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College hosted it’s 20th annual Community Health Fair and brought over 2,000 residents for free healthcare services on Saturday.

Services offered ranged from mammograms, Alzheimer’s testing, dental checkups, and pet healthcare.

Families also enjoyed face painting, balloons, and crafts.

The event took place at the MDC Medical Campus in Miami.

The event was a day of health, fun and community connection.

