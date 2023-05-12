MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts employee has been arrested after he landed on the wrong side of the law.

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, 57-year-old Scott Kessler stole cash from people who came to the office to pay off their traffic fines and citations while working at the North Dade Justice Center.

Prosecutors said the suspect pocketed between $4,000 and $5,000.

Kessler was busted in a sting when undercover police officers paid off phony fines with marked bills.

Kessler faces three felony charges, including conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud.

