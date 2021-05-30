MIAMI (WSVN) - Court was not in session for Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer when she took part in a virtual class for local pre-kindergarten students.

The class, part of a career day for students at Pinecrest Elementary School on Wednesday, gave the judge a chance to show a softer side.

The teacher leading the class explained what a judge does in simple, easy-to-understand terms.

“Have you ever gotten in a fight with your brother or your sister, or your friends, and you go to your mom and dad?” she said. “The judge is kind of like your mom and dad.”

Students learned about the people inside courtrooms in a lighter fashion.

“That’s the bailiff. The bailiff works at the courthouse. The bailiff’s job is to make sure that there is order in the court,” said the teacher.

Students also had the opportunity to ask questions of Glazer and lawyers who also took part in the class.

When asked how she got her job, Glazer replied, “I was very lucky. I ran for judge. You had to campaign and ask the citizens to vote for you, and I was very lucky. Over 20 years ago, I was elected to be a judge.”

Glazer also explained the academic path she took before she got to wear her robes.

“You have to go to high school, college and law school, and then you have take a special exam called the bar examination,” she said.

Glazer and the lawyers instilled the idea of hard work and determination for the youngsters.

“You can do anything you want when you grow up, for a job, but you’ve got to work really, really hard in school and make sure your stay out of trouble,” said Glazer.

Assistant State Attorney Nesa Eff helped host the virtual event.

