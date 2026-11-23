SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade kicked off the holiday season with a ribbon cutting ceremony at their annual Christmas tree lot in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Shoppers at the store can pick out fresh 14-feet tall Fraser firs and Poinsettia trees.

All proceeds and Sponsor-A-Child donations go toward local youth programs.

This year the club is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

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