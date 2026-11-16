NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent a 5-year-old boy to the hospital.

Detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office combed for clues Monday morning after shots rang out at around 5 a.m. Sunday near Northwest 60th Street and 21st Avenue.

According to investigators, shots were fired after a verbal altercation between two men escalated, and that’s when a 5-year-old boy who was seated inside of a nearby car was hit by a stray bullet.

Deputies said that shooter then ran off.

Paramedics transported the young patient to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Neighbors who live in the area reacted to the shooting.

“I felt bad, a 5-year-old innocent child getting caught up in whatever’s going on, I mean, it’s bad, it’s sad,” said a woman. “It’s terrible, I have a 6-year-old grandchild, so it’s not good.”

Now deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in finding that gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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