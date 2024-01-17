DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida charter school teacher was arrested for allegedly sending explicit pictures to a 17-year-old student.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 37-year-old Alberto Hernandez befriended one of his students during the holiday school break and began communicating with the 17-year-old through the messaging app WhatsApp.

Police said that as they continued communicating, the conversation became “sexual in nature” and, at one point, Hernandez sent the student a picture of his private parts.

The student reported the incident to school officials, who then contacted MDPD.

Hernandez faces a charge of electronic transmission of material harmful to minors.

Detectives are asking for any additional victims to contact the Special Victims Bureau at 305-715-3300.

