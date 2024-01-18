WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher accused of inappropriate conduct involving a student is out of jail but not out of trouble.

7News cameras captured Alberto Hernandez as he walked out of Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Thursday afternoon.

Hernandez attempted to shield his face and declined to answer reporters’ questions.

The 37-year-old is accused of trying to have a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Miami-Dade Police detectives said the suspect sent an explicit picture to the victim.

Hernandez was a teacher at Mater Academy Cutler Bay. The school said the incident occurred during winter break and that Hernandez has since been fired.

